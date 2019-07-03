Realme X confirmed to launch in India on 15th July

Recently, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India had confirmed the partnership with Marvel for the promotion of Spider-Man: Far From Home movie. The partnership will see the company offer a custom Spider-Man themed gift box and cover for the Realme X smartphone.

Now, after months of waiting, the company has finally confirmed that the Realme X smartphone will be launched in India on 15th July. Realme X was first launched in China in May as the company’s first phone to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

The Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Source