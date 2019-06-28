Realme confirms Marvel partnership for Spider-Man themed Realme X

We recently reported that Realme seems to have partnered with Marvel and will launch the Realme X in India in partnership with Spider-Man: Far From Home for promoting this upcoming movie.

Now, the Oppo-backed company has confirmed its partnership with Marvel. Announcing the collaboration, Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO said, “We have the youngest avenger on-board. Yes, excited to announce our association with # SpiderManFarFromHome.”

Further, in a post on Weibo, the company officially revealed the Realme X Spider-Man Edition. It also confirmed that the phone will go on sale from 9th July. However, the phone currently seems exclusive to the Chinese market only.

Since the Realme and Spider-Man: Far From Home partnership was also announced by the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, it’s likely that the phone will be launched in India. Recently, it was reported that the phone will come to India in July 2019.

The Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Source 1, Source 2