Lenovo Z6 to pack 6.39-inch OLED display and UD fingerprint scanner

Lenovo Z6 is all set to launch soon in China. While the company has not revealed the phone’s launch date, it has been releasing details about the phone’s specs and features at regular intervals.

After revealing details about the phone’s processor, battery, and camera, the company has now revealed details about the Lenovo Z6’s display as well as the fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo has today confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch on top and 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It will come with HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support and have a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Furthermore, it will have a sampling rate of 120 Hz and feature De-Mura screen coloring technology. The smartphone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone’s screen will be protected from scratches by Gorilla Glass.

The company recently revealed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 24 MP sensor, a 5 MP sensor, and an 8 MP sensor. On the front side, it will be equipped with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor and will be fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery that will carry support for up to 18W fast charging but, the handset is expected to be shipped with 15W charger.