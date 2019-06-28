Xiaomi teases the launch of Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone in India

We have already told you that Xiaomi will soon be launching the Redmi 7A smartphone. Even the company’s marketing head confirmed the same. But, till now, the company had not revealed anything related to Redmi 7A in India.

Now, Xiaomi has teased the arrival of Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. Along with that, the company also shared some sales numbers related to the Redmi XA series.

Xiaomi revealed that till April 2019, the company has sold over 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, and Redmi 6A smartphones in India. It also added that the sales number are larger than the total population of Australia.

The company confirmed that the Redmi 7A, which the company is tagging as “Smart Desh Ka Smartphone” will soon come to India. However, no launch date has been revealed. It is being speculated that the phone could be launched alongside Redmi K20 series in mid-July or soon after that.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back side along with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Source