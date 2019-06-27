Redmi 7A confirmed to soon launch in India by Xiaomi Marketing Head

We recently reported that Xiaomi could soon launch its Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone in India. Now, the company’s marketing head Anuj Sharma confirmed that the Redmi 7A will indeed launch soon in the Indian market.

However, he has not revealed the launch date but confirmed that the phone will be launched alongside Redmi K20 series or soon after that. For those who are unaware, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are set to launch in India in mid-July.

As per the reports, the smartphone has already received an India-specific model number ‘M1903C3EI’. There’s a high possibility that this new entry-level smartphone will be launched in India along with the Redmi K20 series next month.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back side along with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

