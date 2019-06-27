Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with 5.71-inch HD+ display and Helio A22 SoC launched in India
As expected, Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad, which hasn’t been much active in India, has launched a new smartphone — Coolpad Cool 3 Plus. As the name suggests, it is an upgraded version of the Coolpad Cool 3 launched in India earlier this year.
The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and is powered by a 2.0 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU.
It comes in two variants — 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage capacity of the phone up to 128 GB.
Coming to the camera department, the phone features a 13 MP rear camera along with an LED flash and an 8 MP front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.
In terms of connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.
The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue color options. The phone is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2 GB RAM model while the 3 GB RAM model costs Rs. 6,499. It will be available for purchase on Amazon from July 2nd.
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 12 nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie
- Display: 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- Rear Camera: 13 MP
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 16/32 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Cherry Black and Ocean Blue
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 2 GB RAM model: Rs. 5,999
- Price of 3 GB RAM model: Rs. 6,499
- Availability: From 2nd July in India via Amazon