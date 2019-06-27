As expected, Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad, which hasn’t been much active in India, has launched a new smartphone — Coolpad Cool 3 Plus. As the name suggests, it is an upgraded version of the Coolpad Cool 3 launched in India earlier this year.

The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and is powered by a 2.0 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU.

It comes in two variants — 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage capacity of the phone up to 128 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a 13 MP rear camera along with an LED flash and an 8 MP front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

In terms of connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue color options. The phone is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2 GB RAM model while the 3 GB RAM model costs Rs. 6,499. It will be available for purchase on Amazon from July 2nd.

