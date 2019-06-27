Airtel Thanks rewards program is now available for V-Fiber home broadband customers

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecommunications service provider in India, has today announced that it has extended its customer rewards program named Airtel Thanks to its ‘V-Fiber’ Home Broadband customers as well.

As part of the refreshed #AirtelThanks program, all customers on Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband plans of ₹1,099 and above will now get a range of exclusive benefits to go with superfast data speeds, large dollops of data with rollover and superior service experience, says the company.

Benefits under this new Airtel Thanks program include three months subscription gift of media streaming platform Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership with full entertainment and online shopping benefits, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV and much more.

The company further says that customers, based on their plans, will also be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands. It seems that currently there are three plans eligible for this program — ₹1,099, ₹1,599, and ₹1,999.

The ₹1,099 plan offers 100Mbps speed and 300 GB data benefit while the plan costing ₹1,599 offers 300Mbps speed with 600 GB data benefit. On the other hand, the ₹1,999 plan offers 100Mbps speed with unlimited data benefits.

Airtel claims to have more than 2.3 million customers for its broadband service in around 89 cities. It offers superfast data speeds of up to 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi.

Airtel Thanks is the telecom network provider’s reward program to offer exclusive rewards to its users. The company completely revamped the Airtel Thanks program and recently relaunched it. The company says that the program uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles.