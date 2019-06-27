Nubia X 5G powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC announced in China

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, has now joined the list of smartphone makers that have launched 5G smartphones. At the on-going Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, the company has launched the Nubia X 5G.

As the name suggests, the smartphone seems quite similar to the company’s flagship smartphone launched last year. In fact, the phone looks exactly the same in terms of design with dual displays — one on the front and other on the back.

The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with Qualcomm’s X50 modem that enables the 5G connectivity. The company hasn’t revealed anything else about the specifications of the Nubia X 5G.

However, it’s likely to have the same internals as the Nubia X, except for the processor and modem. Also, Nubia hasn’t yet announced when it will launch the Nubia X 5G, but we do know that it will first premiere in China.

The Nubia X comes with a 6.26-inch display on the front with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with an impressive 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. On the back side, there’s a 5.1-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 1520 x 720 pixels resolution.

The phone features dual cameras at the back which can also be used to take selfies and make video calls. The dual camera setup at the back on Nubia X includes one 16 megapixel sensor and one 24 megapixel snapper.

The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 and 256 GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and comes powered by a 3800 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.