Realme 3 to soon come in a new Diamond Red color option in India

Earlier this year, in March, Oppo-backed Realme launched the Realme 3 smartphone in the Indian market. When launched, the phone was made available in three color options — Black, Dynamic Black, and Radiant Blue. Now, a new leak hints that the company could soon launch a fourth color option for Realme 3 in India — Diamond Red.

An image of the Realme 3 smartphone in Diamond Red color has been leaked online, which features a diamond texture on the back. The upper half of the phone’s back panel is in red and it mixes to purple and blue towards the bottom.

This isn’t a new color option for Realme as the company had launched the Diamond Red color option for Realme 3’s predecessors, which includes Realme 1 and Realme 2.

Coming to the features a 6.2-inch HD dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 450nits brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor — the same chipset that powers the Realme U1 smartphone.

It packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. In the camera department, it comes equipped with the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone comes with several AI-based features such as Smart App Management, Scene Recognition, AI Beauty 2.0, and Night Shots Optimization. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top and is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

(Source)