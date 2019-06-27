How to lock apps with in-display fingerprint scanner [OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Guide]

OPPO recently announced the new Reno series smartphones, the OPPO Reno and OPPO Reno 10X Zoom, and both of them features the in-display fingerprint scanner which helps you to lock the phone, but it also lets you lock individual apps with your fingerprints. Didn’t know that? Read on.

The OPPO Reno, as well as the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom, runs on the ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie and it has a whole lot of features built-in. Locking the apps with the fingerprint scanner is one of the features the ColorOS comes pre-built.

In addition to that, the phone supports Face ID that gives you the power to lock apps with your facial data. If you have registered the fingerprints and your face data, you can secure the apps with it. The next time you open the apps, you just need to place your finger on the in-display fingerprint scanner or simply show your face.

Here’s how to lock apps via in-display fingerprint scanner on your OPPO Reno 10X Zoom (or OPPO Reno). It works with the latest OPPO smartphones featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Lock apps with in-display fingerprint scanner [OPPO Reno 10X Zoom]

Add your fingerprints first to enable this feature, go to Settings -> Fingerprint, Face & Passcode -> Fingerprint and add your fingerprints. Follow the steps to add a fingerprint.

Once added, enter the unlocking options, tap ‘Use Fingerprints for‘ in the Fingerprint tab. Turn on the slider App Lock to enable the app locker.

Tap Done on the top when you are done with the setup.

Now go back the Settings and scroll down to the App Lock and choose the apps you want to lock. Tap Use when you are asked to unlock with the face.

Go to Settings -> App Lock and lock individual apps

If you find any issues with this guide or it isn’t working for you, let us know in the comments below. For more awesome guides and tutorials, go to How-To Guides section.