How to add battery percentage in status bar [Honor 20 Guide]

Android smartphones don’t always show the battery percentage in the status bar, there are many phones out there that requires you to enable the settings to show up the percentage in the status bar. Talking about the latest Android smartphones, the Honor 20 featuring quad cameras is the one that has a battery icon in the status bar without the percentage.

The Honor 20 packs loads of software features since it’s running the Magic UI 2.1 which is a customized Android operating system. Displaying the battery percentage is one of the basic things on the phone, it’s a no brainer, all you need is to select an option that displays the battery percentage.

How to add battery percentage in the status bar [Honor 20]

To show the battery percentage in the status bar next to the battery icon, go to Setting -> Battery -> Battery Percentage and choose from the given options.

Setting -> Battery -> Battery Percentage

Either you want it next to the battery icon or inside the icon, that’s all you have to do. Once you have chosen the desired option, it will add the remaining battery percentage in the status bar, either next to the battery icon or inside it depending on the option you’ve selected.

Take a look at the screenshots below that shows how to add battery percentage in the status bar.

