Xiaomi Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone could launch in India next month

Last month, Redmi launched its entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone in the Chinese market. Xiaomi is now all set to launch the smartphone in Europe as e-commerce portals in Czechia and Slovakia have already started listing the handset.

Now, a new report indicates that Xiaomi Redmi 7A could get launched in India next month. The phone, having model number ‘M1903C3EI’ for the Indian variant has been spotted. And since the Redmi 7A for India has already got a model number, it is speculated to soon get launched in India.

Xiaomi will be hosting a launch event in India next month where it will be launching “Flagship Killer 2.0” smartphones — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. It’s highly likely that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone could get launched at the same event.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back side along with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

