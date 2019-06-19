Vivo could announce its first 5G smartphone next week in China

Vivo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has shared a new teaser image related to its participation in the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai, which is kicking-off on 26th June. The shared teaser image hints at a new 5G product launch.

The image has a tag line that reads “Give me 5!” but the company has not clarified what it plans to announce. However, it is believed that the Chinese smartphone maker could announce its first 5G smartphone next week at the conference.

The MWC 2019 Shanghai which will run from 26th June to 28th June, will be focusing on 5G, home automation, and artificial intelligence. Many Chinese manufacturers have lined up to showcase their new technology at the conference.

Reports indicate that the first 5G smartphone from Vivo is currently undergoing lab-based network testing and once that is done, the company could make it official. The company has said that it will continue to focus on consumer demand, working with network operators and industry partners to provide consumers with easy-to-use 5G products.

Currently, only a few smartphone makers have officially announced their 5G smartphones in the market, which includes Samsung, LG, Huawei, and ZTE. However, other manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Motorola are all set to launch their device later this year.

