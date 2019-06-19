As expected, Taiwan-based Asus has today launched the Asus 6Z smartphone in the Indian market, which is a re-branded model of the Asus Zenfone 6. The company has been barred from using Zen or Zenfone branding in India and thus, it decided to launch the phone under a new name in India.

The Asus 6Z comes in two color options in India — Midnight Black and Twilight Silver. The phone is priced at ₹31,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs ₹34,999.

The top-end model with 8 GB RAM is priced at ₹39,999. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart starting from June 26th. Flipkart is also offering its Complete Mobile Protection worth ₹3999 at just ₹99 if purchased along with the smartphone.

The Asus 6Z flaunts a 6.46-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display which also supports HDR10. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the same chipset which is powering the newly launched OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones.

It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. For security, the phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As the Asus 6Z comes with a no-notch design, the company has adopted the flip camera mechanism. The handset comes equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera and a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide camera along with a dual-LED flash.

Talking about the durability, the company said that the phone’s front, as well as back, comes with Gorilla Glass protection. In the middle sits is a frame of 6000-series aluminum. The flip-up camera is made from Liquid Metal and it will close automatically if you drop the phone.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. The company has also promised to deliver Android Q as well as the next major update, Android 11 R. It will also get security updates for at least two years.

The handset is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging technology. Wireless charging support is not included on this flagship smartphone as Asus says that it’s detrimental to the longevity of the battery.

Asus 6Z Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ZenUI 6

Android 9 Pie with ZenUI 6 Display: 6.46-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.46-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Camera: 48 MP flip camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13 MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide lens, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP flip camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13 MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide lens, f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB External Storage: Yes, via dedicated microSD card slot

Yes, via dedicated microSD card slot Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint sensor, 5-magnet stereo speaker, Dual NXP TFA9874 smart amp

Fingerprint sensor, 5-magnet stereo speaker, Dual NXP TFA9874 smart amp Colors: Midnight Black and Twilight Silver

Midnight Black and Twilight Silver Battery: 5000mAh with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India