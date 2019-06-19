Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro appears on Bluetooth SIG, expected to be the rebranded Redmi K20 Pro

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Mi 9T smartphone as the re-branded version of the Redmi K20. Now, the Mi 9T Pro has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG carrying model number M1903F11G and running MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

It’s almost certain that the Mi 9T is the rebranded version of the Redmi K20 Pro. Also, the model number is quite similar to the Redmi K20 series. There’s a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 9T could get launched tomorrow at a launch event in Malaysia, but it’s just speculation.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The 6 GB RAM model comes with 64/128 GB internal storage while the 8 GB RAM model comes in 128/256 GB storage options. The handset runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 on top.

As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel. It consists of a 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP secondary sensor and a 13 MP tertiary sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism.

Just like the standard version, this Pro model also features a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology.