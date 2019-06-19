Huawei

Huawei Nova 5 to come powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset

By Jeet
Huawei’s head of smartphone division confirmed that the company will soon become the first mobile brand to have two 7nm chipsets in its portfolio. He confirmed that the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 will be powered by a new 7nm Kirin SoC.

While he has not revealed the name of the chipset, it is widely believed that the Nova 5 will come powered by the Kirin 810 SoC, replacing the popular Kirin 710 mid-range chipset. Currently, the company’s Kirin 980 flagship chipset is based on the 7nm node, which powers the Mate 20 series as well as the P30 series smartphones.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Kirin 810 chip could feature an eight-core CPU including an ARM Cortex-A76 custom large core and a Mali-G52 GPU.

Coming to the specifications, reports indicate that the Huawei Nova 5 will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch hole on the top that will house the 32 MP selfie camera. It will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back side, the smartphone will come packed with a quad camera setup that will have a 48 MP sensor as the main shooter. The device is expected to feature a large 4200 mAh battery that will carry support for 40W fast charging.

Along with the Nova 5, Huawei is also expected to launch the Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i at the June 21 launch event in China. The new MediaPad M6 tablet will also make its debut at the launch event.

