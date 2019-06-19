Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series tipped to launch on 7th August

Samsung usually announces its Galaxy Note series smartphone in August and the company is expected to continue doing so. This time, the company is said to be gearing up to launch two smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Earlier, it was reported that the next-generation Galaxy Note smartphone launch event could take place on 10th August. However, the latest report indicates that the South Korean giant will launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro on 7th August.

The report further claims that Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphone will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The company had used the same venue to announce the Galaxy Note 9.

As per the rumors, the Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display that curves towards its left and right edges while the Note 10 Pro could be featuring a curved 6.75-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display. Both phones are rumored to come with top-center positioned punch-hole for the selfie camera and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Samsung’s own Exynos 9825 SoC, depending on the region. The Note 10 may come with a triple camera setup on its rear whereas the Pro model may sport a quad camera setup.

Recent reports have suggested that the company will finally ditch the dedicated Bixby AI button on the upcoming Galaxy Note phones. Along with that, the company is also expected to get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the phones are expected to come with LTE as well as 5G versions.

