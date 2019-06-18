Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro case leak hints at lack of Bixby button and headphone jack

This time, it is said that the Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Note flagship — Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have two variants — Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Now, ahead of its launch later this year, the case renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro has leaked online, suggesting some design changes.

The leaked image shows that the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back panel where the camera sensors are arranged vertically in the top-left corner. The case renders also suggests that Samsung is ditching the Bixby button.

The cut-out for the ports on the smartphone indicates that the company will also be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. The cutouts at the bottom are for the S Pen dock, a speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the microphone.

As per the reports, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 in two variants in late-August and is rumored to come in two screen sizes — a 6.4-inch display for the standard model and a 6.75-inch display on the Pro model.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in some markets, while others like India would get the company’s own Exynos 9820 chipset. The device could also come with the newer UFS 3.0 flash storage, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to a 4500 mAh battery.

