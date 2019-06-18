Apple to reportedly launch two iPhones with 5G support in 2020

Last year, there were reported which suggested that Apple could launch new iPhone models with 5G support in the year 2020. Another report suggests that there could be three iPhones launching next year.

Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will be launching three iPhone model next year. Out of the three, two will come with a 5.4-inch display and 6.7-inch display with AMOLED panel and 5G support. The US-based giant will also launch a low-end smartphone with 6.1-inch OLED display and 4G LTE.

It is also said that the 2020 iPhone models will come packed with Qualcomm 5G modem. For those who are unaware, Apple and Qualcomm recently settled all their on-going lawsuits and signed a multi-year chipset supply agreement.

Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s own 5G baseband chipset won’t be ready until 2022 and thus, the next year’s iPhones will have Qualcomm’s chipset. He adds that the chip will support both leading standards; sub-6GHz and mmWave technology.

However, Apple will be using RF power amplifiers supplied by Broadcom as part of an agreement, and its own antenna designs. Earlier, it was rumored that Intel could supply 5G modem for iPhones but soon after the Apple-Qualcomm settlement announcement, Intel exited the smartphone 5G market.

As per the report, all the iPhones getting launched from 2021 onwards will have support for 5G and from 2022 or 2023, Apple will be using its own 5G modem in iPhones, reducing its dependence on Qualcomm.

