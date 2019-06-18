Samsung Galaxy M40 is now available for purchase in India

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 smartphone in the Indian market, making it the top-end model so far in the company’s all-new Galaxy M lineup. Now, the smartphone is available for purchase in India through Amazon.

The phone comes in only one variant — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, carrying a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The device is offered in two color options — Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, a contrast ratio of 1200:1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 480 nits of brightness. The display panel also comes with screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB of RAM. This is the first Galaxy M-series to come powered by the Qualcomm chipset instead of the company’s own Exynos SoC.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 512 GB. For taking selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

On the back side, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an AI scene optimizer and f/1.7 lens. It also comes with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications