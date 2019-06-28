Airtel starts phasing out 3G network starting from Kolkata

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service provider in India, has today announced that it has now started to phase out 3G technology. The company is starting this with Kolkata and the company’s mobile broadband services in the city will now be available on high-speed 4G.

The company has reframed the 900 MHz band spectrum being used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network. The Company is deploying state-of-the-art L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G services in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands.

With L900, Airtel smartphone customers will now get improved 4G availability inside buildings – homes, offices, and malls. The company says that it will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G and superior network experience across Kolkata.

Commenting on this development, Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel said: “This is in line with our stated strategy of focusing on serving quality customers with the best-in-class service experience. Going forward, we plan to re-farm all of our 3G spectrum across India and deploy it for 4G in a phased manner. Also, it complements the smartphone ecosystem, which has now gravitated overwhelmingly towards 4G only devices.”

Airtel also confirmed that the company will continue to provide 2G services in Kolkata for the customers who are still using feature phones. It also added that all customers on 3G were duly notified and requested to upgrade their handsets/SIMs to continue enjoying best-in-class smartphone experience.

The company further said that the 3G customers who are yet to upgrade their handsets/SIMs will continue to get access to high-quality voice services.