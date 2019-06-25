Lenovo Z6 to pack 4000 mAh battery and fast charging support

After launching the Z6 Pro and Z6 Youth Edition smartphones, China-based Lenovo is all set to launch the Lenovo Z6 smartphone pretty soon. The company has been teasing the phone’s features and specs ahead of its official launch.

Today, the company has confirmed the battery specifications of the upcoming device. It revealed that the Lenovo Z6 will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will have support for fast charging technology through Quick Charge 3.0.

It also reveals that the phone will offer talk time of 38 hours, video playback of 26 hours, and gameplay for 16 hours. Further, the company says that the high-density lithium battery consumes less than 3 percent electricity at night.

Recently, the company confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-core processor. Prior to that, Lenovo had confirmed that the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back panel with support for AI-based features.

As per the report, the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display having a water drop notch, similar to the design of the other Lenovo Z-series smartphones. The device is expected to come in at least two color options — Brown and Blue.

We expect to know more about the Lenovo Z6 smartphone, including its full specifications in the coming days. The company has not yet announced the launch date of the smartphone but given that it is teasing the feature, the official launch seems just days away.