Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 5.5mm sleek body launched in India
Samsung has today launched the Galaxy Tab S5e (SM-T725) in India, which was first announced back in February. With a starting price of Rs. 35,999, the tablet is offered in three color options — Black, Silver, and Gold. It is now available for purchase across the country.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor. It packs 4 GB RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.
There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the tablet’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. For photography, the device has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both of them have f/2.0 aperture, however, the rear camera has a pixel size of 1 µm whereas the front camera has a pixel size of 1.12 µm.
Coming to the software, it comes with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It also comes with Bixby 2.0, becoming the first Samsung tablet to have this feature. In addition to that, the Galaxy Tab S5e also supports Samsung DeX that lets you have a PC-like experience when paired with a keyboard that’s sold separately.
Other features on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e include quad speakers (two each on top and bottom) tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by a 7040 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 616
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 10.5-inch WXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 PPI pixel density
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1 µm pixel size
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C, POGO (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby 2.0, Samsung DeX, AKG-tuned quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, KNOX, Quick Command
- Colors: Black, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 7040 mAh with Fast Charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of Wi-Fi only model: Rs. 35,999
- Price of Wi-Fi + LTE model: Rs. 39,999
- Availability: Now available for purchase in India