Samsung has today launched the Galaxy Tab S5e (SM-T725) in India, which was first announced back in February. With a starting price of Rs. 35,999, the tablet is offered in three color options — Black, Silver, and Gold. It is now available for purchase across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor. It packs 4 GB RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the tablet’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. For photography, the device has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both of them have f/2.0 aperture, however, the rear camera has a pixel size of 1 µm whereas the front camera has a pixel size of 1.12 µm.

Coming to the software, it comes with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It also comes with Bixby 2.0, becoming the first Samsung tablet to have this feature. In addition to that, the Galaxy Tab S5e also supports Samsung DeX that lets you have a PC-like experience when paired with a keyboard that’s sold separately.

Other features on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e include quad speakers (two each on top and bottom) tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by a 7040 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 10.5-inch WXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 PPI pixel density

10.5-inch WXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 PPI pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1 µm pixel size

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1 µm pixel size Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C, POGO (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C, POGO (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby 2.0, Samsung DeX, AKG-tuned quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, KNOX, Quick Command

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby 2.0, Samsung DeX, AKG-tuned quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, KNOX, Quick Command Colors: Black, Silver, Gold

Black, Silver, Gold Battery: 7040 mAh with Fast Charging

Pricing and Availability