Vivo iQOO Neo color variants revealed as the company starts taking registrations

Vivo iQOO Neo gaming smartphone is all set to go on sale in China from 2nd July. Ahead of the launch, the company has started taking registration on its official website. The listing reveals the color variants of the smartphone.

The listing of Vivo iQOO Neo on the company’s website reveals that the smartphone will be available in two colors — Black and Purple-Blue gradient. The company has started taking registrations without revealing its specs and pricing.

In terms of the design of the display and the rear panel, the Neo model resembles a lot with the iQOO flagship smartphone. It features a waterdrop-style notched display and comes with a slightly thick chin. The right side of the phone has a volume rocker and a power key. On the left side, there’s a dedicated red colored button probably for accessing Jovi AI assistant.

Coming to the color options, while one has a purple-blue gradient color, the other option — Black comes with a textured appeal which looks like the Samurai Black version of the iQOO smartphone.

On the back panel, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with sensors aligned vertically and placed in the top-left corner of the phone. The lack of fingerprint scanner on the rear side hints that the iQOO Neo could have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It will also come with an enhanced gaming experience with features like 4D Shock 2D in-game vibrations, Liquid Cooling, and zero-lag video acceleration.

