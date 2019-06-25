Xiaomi launches Mi Beard Trimmer in India for ₹1,199

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its Mi Beard Trimmer, expanding the company’s portfolio of lifestyle accessories in India. It is priced at ₹1,199 and is available for purchase through Mi.com from today and will go on sale via Amazon and Mi Home Stores from 27th June.

The Mi Beard Trimmer comes with a quad edge design and features ultra-precise self-sharpening stainless steel blades for skin-friendly performance. The company says that in order to deliver accurate cuts and even shape, it has 6,000 oscillations per minute.

It offers a range of length settings from 0.5 mm up to 20 mm with 40 number of length settings and has a cutter width of 30 mm. The company is also offering two combs with the trimmer. The product is certified with IPX7 ratings and can be submerged in water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it fully washable.

The Mi Beard Trimmer has an ergonomic design which makes it easy to hold and handle. The sturdy grip allows you to reach tough spots effortlessly, as per the brand. It also has a travel lock function which keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally.

As for the battery life, the company says that the Mi Beard Trimmer offers 90 minutes of usage on two hours of charging and 10 minutes of usage on 5 minutes charging and can also be used with a cord.