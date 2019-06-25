How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS

One of the most requested as well as anticipated features for WhatsApp is the dark mode. While several social media apps have already started offering the nifty feature, WhatsApp has refrained from it for some unknown reasons.

Reports about the ‘Dark Mode’ feature on WhatsApp have been making rounds since quite some time. There have also been some leaks showcasing the user interface of this upcoming feature. However, the company has not yet started rolling out Dark Mode for the app.

However, there’s a workaround that lets you use the Dark Mode on the popular IM application even though the company has not yet officially released this feature. The only requirement for getting Dark Mode is that you must be using the last Android Q operating system.

How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android

Make sure that you are using the latest Android Q OS

Enable the native dark them on Android Q by going into Settings > Display > Dark

Apply Dark theme to all apps

Go to Settings > About Phone > tap on Build Number seven times to enable “Developer Options”

In the Settings page, select Developer options and turn on “Override force-dark.”

Now, in the WhatsApp application, pick a dark coloured background for chats

Steps to enable WhatsApp Dark mode on iPhone

Make sure that you are using iOS 11 or above

Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accomodations

Go to Invert Colors and toggle on the “Smart Invest” option

Now go to WhatsApp and change the chat background with a dark wallpaper

If you don’t want any discrepancies at all with other applications, in terms of media quality, you can disable the feature for other apps excluding WhatsApp.