Samsung Galaxy Watch Active launched in India for ₹19,990

Expanding its portfolio of wearable devices, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in India. The smartwatch features a sporty new design and the device is thin and light. Samsung says that it combines the best of the Galaxy heritage with improved fitness and wellbeing features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED Full Color AOD display with 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9110 dual-core processor clocked at 1.15 GHz.

It packs 768 RAM and comes with 4 GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is running Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 which is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or above with 1.5 GB of RAM and iPhone 5 or above running iOS 9.0 or above.

As for the sensors, it comes with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, and Ambient Light. The device is IP68 rated for water resistance up to 50 meters and is also MIL-STD-810G certified for durability.

It features support for indoor as well as outdoor activity tracking. It can monitor exercise, sleep, stress, and Blood Pressure. Uses can download ‘My BP Lab’ directly to Galaxy Watch Active to monitor blood pressure and keep better track of physical health.

In terms of connectivity options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes with support for Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS/GLONASS. The smartwatch is powered by a 230 mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes in three color options in India — Silver, Black, Rose Gold and Sea Green, for a price of ₹19,990. It will be available across all retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting today, June 25 and will go on sale on Amazon from June 27th.