Samsung Galaxy M30s could go official next month

Samsung launched the all-new Galaxy M-series of smartphones earlier this year and also revamped the Galaxy A lineup. The move comes as the company ditched the Galaxy J series of budget smartphones.

The Galaxy M series phones are exclusively available for purchase through the online channel only while the Galaxy A series is for the offline market. So far, the company has launched four phones in this lineup — Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and most recently the Galaxy M40.

Reports about a new variant of the Galaxy M30 has been making rounds since past few weeks and now it is being reported that the Samsung Galaxy M30s could get launched in India next month.

The reports also suggest that the new version of M30 that may hit the market with Galaxy M30s moniker is now reportedly in the production process in the Noida facility in India. Currently, the manufacturing process is in the starting phase and it will take some time for its mass production to begin in full swing.

Rumors indicate that the upcoming Galaxy M30s has a model number of SM-M307F while the existing Galaxy M30 has model number SM-M305. The handset is likely to be slotted in between the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The listing also revealed that the smartphone is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung’s own custom interface on top.

It is expected to be available in two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. A recent leak also revealed that the smartphone may release in three color options — Blue, Black, and White.

