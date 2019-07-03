After launching the Vivo iQOO premium gaming smartphone in China, the company has now launched a new variant of the phone — Vivo iQOO Neo. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and all the features that a gaming-focussed smartphone features.

The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU and is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with dual pixel technology and f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 12 MP snapper with support for AI Beautification and Face Unlock technology. As for the connectivity options, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with FunTouch OS 9 custom interface on top. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Vivo iQOO Neo Specifications

Pricing and Availability