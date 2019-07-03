Vivo iQOO Neo powered by SD845 SoC and triple rear cameras launched in China
After launching the Vivo iQOO premium gaming smartphone in China, the company has now launched a new variant of the phone — Vivo iQOO Neo. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and all the features that a gaming-focussed smartphone features.
The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU and is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with dual pixel technology and f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 12 MP snapper with support for AI Beautification and Face Unlock technology. As for the connectivity options, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE.
The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with FunTouch OS 9 custom interface on top. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 mm and weighs 198.5 grams.
Vivo iQOO Neo Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 630 GPU
- Operating System: FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Rear Camera: 12 MP with dual pixel technology, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP secondary wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Carbon Black and Violet
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 22W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,798 yaun (~₹18,100)
- Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,998 yuan (~₹20,100)
- Price of 8 GB + 64 GB: 2,098 yuan (~₹21,100)
- Price of 8 GB + 128 GB: 2,298 yuan (~₹23,100)
- Availability: Sale in China from 8th July