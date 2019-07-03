After teasing a new Z-series smartphone launch in the Indian market, Vivo has today finally launched the Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone, as expected.

The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, making it the company’s first smartphone to have a punch-hole display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor.

The Qualcomm SD712 is manufactured using a 10 nm manufacturing process and includes eight Kryo 360 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.3 GHz and Adreno 616 GPU for graphics processing. The phone packs up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. On the front side, there’s a 32-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device comes runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9 and packs Multi Turbo technology that includes Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo features. It also comes with Ultimate Game Mode, which brings voice changer, sound-localization training center, 4D game vibrations, do not disturb, and blue light filter.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can provide up to 7.5 hours of PUBG gaming. Further, it also supports 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging technology.

The smartphone will be available in three color options — Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black and is slated to go on sale from 11th July through Flipkart as well as Vivo website in India. As for the pricing, the 4 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs. 14,990 while the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at Rs. 16,990. The top-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs Rs. 17,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 10nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 10nm processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU Operating System: FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie

FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP primary camera with an f/1.78 lens + 8 MP super wide-angle shooter + 2 MP depth shooter

16 MP primary camera with an f/1.78 lens + 8 MP super wide-angle shooter + 2 MP depth shooter Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black

Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

