Motorola P50 to launch next week, key specifications revealed by the company

Motorola was expected to launch the Motorola P50 smartphone during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai last week but that didn’t happen. Now, Lenovo Group’s Vice President has shared a new poster revealing the phone’s specifications and revealed that it will be launched in the coming days.

It has been revealed that the smartphone will feature a 6.34-inch Full HD+ display with 2520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It will have a punch-hole cut-out in the top-left corner that will house a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone has dual rear cameras with OIS that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 1.6micron pixel size. It will come with support for features like night scene mode, intelligent scene recognition, and 4K video shooting.

On the back side, along with the camera module, there’s a traditional fingerprint sensor for added security. The other features of the Motorola P50 include moto gestures, Dolby sound, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, dual 4G VoLTE, hybrid SIM slot and 128 GB of built-in storage.

We also expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Further, the company has also confirmed that the handset will be released in Blue and Brown colors in China.

Looking at the specs, it seems that the Motorola P50 is a rebranded model of the Motorola One Vision for the Chinese market. The Motorola One Vision is already available in markets like India and Brazil.