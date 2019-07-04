Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone to soon launch in India for ₹6,990

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo recently launched three Y-series smartphones in India — Vivo Y17, Y15, and Y12 and now, the company is gearing up to launch the fourth smartphone in the same lineup dubbed as Vivo Y90.

As per the report, the upcoming Vivo Y90 is an entry-level smartphone and is expected to be priced at ₹6,990. With such pricing, the phone will be up against the likes of Realme C2, Nokia 2.2, and the Xiaomi Redmi 7A smartphones.

The report also goes on to suggest that the upcoming phone will come with a single camera sensor on the back panel which will be of 8 MP. On the front side, it will come equipped with a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the memory configuration, the device will be packed with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Currently, nothing more is known about the phone, including the display, chipset, software, and battery capacity.

The smartphone is said to get launched in the Indian market in mid-July but no specific launch date is known yet. Vivo has been very active in the Indian market. Yesterday, the company launched the Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone which comes with an impressive set of specifications at an aggressive price.

Source