LG W30 Hands-On [Images]

After a long time, LG made a comeback with its new W series smartphones, the three new smartphones launched in India – W10, W30, and W30 Pro. We got the LG W30, an affordable segment smartphone having triple cameras on the back and a notch on its display and it’s priced Rs 9,999.

Among the three models, the LG W30 Pro is the top model with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 while the LG W30 equips a MediaTek Helio P22 instead, however, both come with a tri-camera setup at the back. LG W30 is the company’s affordable line-up smartphone featuring a notch design, glass finish back and triple cameras.

The LG W30 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch atop. The back has a premium-looking glass finish body with gradient color and a pattern containing diagonal lines on it. This is the Platinum Grey color variant that we received.

The phone has minimalist bezels and curves on the sides, fortunately, it’s light in weight. You will find a fingerprint scanner on the back just like the rest.

On the camera front, the LG W30 comes with three cameras, 13 MP main camera + 13 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor. The front has a 16 MP shooter for selfies.

About the software it is running, LG has kept most things from the stock Android 9 Pie, no bloatware found on the system. Another impressive aspect of the phone is the notch that can be customized in three different shapes – V-shaped, U-shaped, or hide it completely by adding a black bar on top.

Speaking of the internals, the LG W30 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU laced with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage that expands via a microSD card on SIM2 slot. It packs a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

The bottom has a micro USB port, loudspeakers, and a microphone, the 3.5 mm audio jack is at the top with the second microphone. The left side has a hybrid SIM tray with 2 nano SIM slots supporting dual VoLTE.

For the price of Rs 9,999, the LG W30 competes with the likes of Redmi 7 and the Realme 3 in this segment. Do let us know what do you think of the LG W30.