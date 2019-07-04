As expected, Xiaomi has today launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market — Xiaomi Redmi 7A. Compared to the Chinese variant launched earlier this year, the Indian variant features a better rear-facing camera.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

The smartphone comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. However, in India, the phone with 32 GB of internal storage also packs 2 GB RAM.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a Sony IMX486 12-megapixel rear camera, making it one of the most powerful in this segment.

On the front side, there’s a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant. Since the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor, users will have to rely on the Face Unlock feature.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 16 GB storage is priced at ₹5,999 while the other model with 32 GB of internal storage costs ₹6,199. However, for the month of July, both models will be available for ₹5,799 and ₹5,999 respectively.

The smartphone comes in three color options — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

Adreno 505 GPU RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio display and a 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio display and a 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 with LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack Other: P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance

P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance Colors: Black, Gold, and Blue

Black, Gold, and Blue Battery: 4000 mAh battery

Pricing and Availability