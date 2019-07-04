Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India; packs Snapdragon 439 SoC, 2 GB RAM and 12 MP Sony IMX486 camera
As expected, Xiaomi has today launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market — Xiaomi Redmi 7A. Compared to the Chinese variant launched earlier this year, the Indian variant features a better rear-facing camera.
The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.
The smartphone comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. However, in India, the phone with 32 GB of internal storage also packs 2 GB RAM.
There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a Sony IMX486 12-megapixel rear camera, making it one of the most powerful in this segment.
On the front side, there’s a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant. Since the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor, users will have to rely on the Face Unlock feature.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 16 GB storage is priced at ₹5,999 while the other model with 32 GB of internal storage costs ₹6,199. However, for the month of July, both models will be available for ₹5,799 and ₹5,999 respectively.
The smartphone comes in three color options — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 505 GPU
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10
- Display: 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio display and a 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16/32 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Other: P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance
- Colors: Black, Gold, and Blue
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery
Pricing and Availability
- Pricing of 2 GB + 16 GB: ₹5,999
- Pricing of 2 GB + 32 GB: ₹6,199
- Availability: From 11th July via Flipkart