After revealing the phone’s features for over a week, Lenovo has finally announced the Lenovo Z6 smartphone in the Chinese market. With a starting price of 1,899 Yuan (~$276), the phone comes in just one color — Blue.

The Lenovo Z6 features a 6.39-inch OLED Full HD+ display with waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and support for 600nits brightness. Further, the display offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The display comes with support HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut and 120Hz sampling rate. Also, the smartphone comes equipped with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Under the hood, the device is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of built-in storage. It also comes with a dedicated micro SD card slot for expanding the storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with triple camera sensors on the back stacked vertically. It features a Sony IMX576 24-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom and a 5-megapixel lens for adding depth effects. On the front side, it features a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Other features of the Lenovo Z6 are Dolby Atmos, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ZUI 11 custom interface. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

