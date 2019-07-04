Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition announced in India

Realme has scheduled a launch event in India on 15th July where the company will launch its Realme X smartphone. But ahead of the launch event, the company has announced the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition.

This same smartphone was announced in China last week and is all set to go on sale on 9th July. It comes in a special box packaging that also has a limited edition case and a Spider-Man-themed ColorOS 6.0 skin with customized wallpaper and icons.

Apart from the design changes, everything else in terms of specifications remains the same. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.