Nokia teases India launch of Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind the Nokia brand had launched the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone earlier this year. After months, it seems that the company is finally all set to bring the smartphone to the Indian shores.

Nokia India has today teased the arrival of Nokia 9 PureView smartphone through a tweet that reads “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail.”

Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/l9RUWaGpH1 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 4, 2019

Earlier, it was reported that the phone could get launched in India in April and then in June but that didn’t happen. While the company has teased the Nokia 9 PureView, it has not yet revealed the launch date. As for the pricing, it was earlier reported that the phone could be priced around Rs. 60,000 (~$872).

The Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.9–inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a bit disappointing as most flagships launching this year will be powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset.

The phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The major highlight of the smartphone is its rear camera, which comes with a Penta-lens setup from Zeiss.

It has three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on this IP67 certified smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The phone is fuelled by a 3320 mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

Source