Xiaomi recently teased the India launch of Redmi 7A entry-level smartphone but didn’t reveal the phone’s launch date. Now, a microsite for the Redmi 7A on Flipkart confirms that the smartphone will get launched in India on 4th July.

It seems that the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart as well as the company’s own Mi.com online store as well as Mi Home Stores across the country. The microsite hints that the phone will come with a “fast processor”, “Facebook-ready camera”, and “long lasting battery”.

Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we know what the phone packs. However, the Redmi 7A which is being released in India will be slightly different from the China version. Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain has said that the company is upgrading a “massive” feature for the country without specifying what it is.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back side along with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

