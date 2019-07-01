Oppo F11 6 GB RAM variant to soon launch in India for ₹19,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched the Oppo F11 smartphone in the Indian market in May and is currently available with 4 GB of RAM. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new model of the phone which packs 6 GB of RAM.

As per the report, the Oppo F11 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will go on sale in India for a price of ₹19,990. While the exact launch date is not yet known, it will go on sale very soon.

Apart from the change in the memory configuration, every other specification of the smartphone will be the same as the original model. The Oppo F11 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Panoramic display with a waterdrop notch, offering 19:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with a microSD card allowing users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. The device also comes with the company’s Hyper Boost technology that is aimed at improving the user experience based on the usage.

In the camera department, the company has retained the same dual rear camera configuration as the Pro variant. The Oppo F11 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary snapper and comes with Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling, along with support for Face Unlock. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a micro-USB port.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 4020 mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging support.

Source