Lenovo Z6 smartphone to launch in China on 4th July

Lenovo has been teasing the specs and features of its upcoming Lenovo Z6 smartphone since the past couple of weeks. However, the company had not yet revealed the phone’s launch date, until now.

Today, the company’s Vice President Chang Cheng has confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 smartphone will get launched in China on 4th July at 11:30 AM local time.

So far, the company has revealed details about the phone’s processor, battery, and camera, display, and the fingerprint sensor. The phone will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch on top and 93.1% screen-to-body ratio.

It will come with HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support and have a peak brightness of 600 nits. Furthermore, it will have a sampling rate of 120 Hz and feature De-Mura screen coloring technology. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone’s screen will be protected from scratches by Gorilla Glass.

The company has also revealed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 24 MP sensor, a 5 MP sensor, and an 8 MP sensor. On the front side, it will be equipped with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor and will be fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery that will carry support for up to 18W fast charging but, the handset is expected to be shipped with 15W charger.

