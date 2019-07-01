Huawei Mate 30 5G is expected to launch in December

Despite facing difficulties because of the U.S. ban, Huawei continues launching new devices and is now gearing up to launch its next flagship lineup — Mate 30 series.

Now, during a 5G conference in Russia, China-based Huawei confirmed that the Mate 30 5G smartphone will be launched in December this year. This will be the company’s third 5G smartphone after Mate X and Mate 20 X 5G.

While the Mate 30 5G will be launched in December this year, we expect the Mate 30 series with 4G connectivity support to launch a month before that given that the Mate series phones usually get launched in November.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, the Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.71-inch curved OLED display with QHD+ screen resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Kirin 985 SoC with Balong 5000 5G modem.

The phone’s front will have very thin bezels and a hole-punch design with a dual-lens front-facing camera in it. It is expected to have 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom support, just like the Huawei P30 Pro. The device is also expected to have a fairly capacious battery of 4200 mAh.

As per the reports, the phone will come with support for 55W Super Charge fast charging feature. The device is expected to come in black, red and blue colors.

