Google reportedly gets green light to license Android OS to Huawei

Just about a month after the U.S. government placed Huawei on the “Entity List” banning it from doing business with the US-based companies and technologies citing unspecified national security, Trump told during the G20 press conference that US companies can keep selling to Huawei.

Donald Trump said that “American companies will continue” to do business with the Chinese telecom giant. He clarified that the companies can sell to Huawei as long as the equipment does not threaten the national security of the United States.

Now, another major relief comes for Huawei as Google has been given a green signal by the United States to license the Android mobile operating system to the Chinese company. Under the terms of the previous ban, Google was barred from selling an Android license to Huawei.

While Trump didn’t specifically mention Google, Qualcomm, or Intel in the announcement, he said, “what we’ve done in Silicon Valley is incredible and nobody has been able to compete with it, and I’ve agreed to allow them to continue to sell that product (to Huawei).”

When banned, Huawei could use the base open-source code but would not have access to the Play Store and Google apps. But a temporary license was issued soon which allowed Google to support and update the Android OS currently running on existing Huawei devices.

In response to getting banned from using Android, Huawei announced that it had been working on its HongMeng OS or Oak OS since the past year or so and is all set to launch in September or October. Huawei, along with a few other Chinese smartphone makers tested this mobile OS and claimed that it’s 60% faster than Android.

The HongMeng OS from Huawei is based on open-source Android and also supports Android apps. If the company is forced to use this OS and conveniences other Chinese brands to adopt this OS instead of Android, Google could lose its monopoly in the market.

