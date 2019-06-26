LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro mid-range smartphones launched in India

As expected, LG has today launched its all-new LG W series of smartphones. Under this lineup, the company has launched three devices — LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro.

The LG W10 comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display having 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity.

It comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary camera sensor on the back with PDAF. There’s also an 8 MP snapper on the front side for taking selfies and video calling. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the LG W10 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

It is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon from 3rd July. The phone comes in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey color options.

The LG W30 has a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This one too is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3 GB of RAM. There is also 32 GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of camera configuration, there’s a 13 MP sensor with an autofocus wide-angle lens, along with a 12 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP tertiary sensor for depth sensing with a fixed-focus lens. For selfies, the handset has a 16 MP camera sensor at the front.

It comes with connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS and is fuelled by a 4000 mAh capacity battery.

The LG W30 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale in India exclusively via Amazon from 3rd July. This one comes in three color options — Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green.

On the other hand, the LG W30 Pro comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other two models, this one is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset which is paired with 4 GB of RAM.

The smartphone comes with 64 GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. It features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP secondary sensor, and an 8 MP tertiary sensor.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the LG W30 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB OTG support. Running Android Pie OS, it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

LG has not yet revealed W30 Pro’s pricing details as well as availability information but we expect the phone to go on sale in India by the end of next month.