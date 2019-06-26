Now get Make To Order ThinkPad laptops from Lenovo

Lenovo, the China-based company which is one of the leading laptop manufacturers, came up with a unique #MakeYourOwn campaign to announce the laptop customization service on Lenovo’s official website.

The company sent out an email to various media outlets in India, including us, stating “Lenovo has something cooking for you.” It also asked to “make your own pizza” and place an order for the same. However, the company didn’t reveal what’s the purpose behind all this.

Today, the company actually delivered customized pizza. Along with the pizza, Lenovo also sent a letter, announcing the availability of the customization configuration feature for Lenovo’s laptops in India through the company’s official website.

So that's what @Lenovo_in was cooking. Laptops can now be 'Made to order'. 😍 Awesome way to reveal that. Thanks for the Pizza. pic.twitter.com/3O5IZUh2q1 — Puneet Jain (@puneetsays) June 26, 2019

The company says that the service will enable users to make a true factory-built custom PC with over 100,000 configurations. Currently, only the ThinkPad lineup is eligible for this but Lenovo says that the service will soon roll out to other brands.

The parameters that the company is offering the users to customize are as follow:

CPU – AMD/Intel; Intel — Core i3, Core i5, Core i7

– AMD/Intel; Intel — Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Storage – Standard Hard Disk or High-Speed SSD

– Standard Hard Disk or High-Speed SSD Graphics – Standard in-built graphics or dedicated graphics — AMD/NVIDIA

– Standard in-built graphics or dedicated graphics — AMD/NVIDIA Screen – FHD/UHD; touchscreen or non-touchscreen

– FHD/UHD; touchscreen or non-touchscreen Pre-installed software options – MS Office, Adobe Suite, Anti-virus solution, etc.

– MS Office, Adobe Suite, Anti-virus solution, etc. Accessories – Extra battery, dongles, expansion dock, etc.

– Extra battery, dongles, expansion dock, etc. Opt for premier support – Extended warranty and Accidental Damage Protection

Customers can go this link — https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/customise-to-order and complete the order in three simple steps — select base model, choose the desired configuration/options and place the order to get it delivered at your doorstep.

The company says that the laptop will be customized at Lenovo’s state-of-the-art facility using precision automation technology and will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep in over two weeks.