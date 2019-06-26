Samsung Galaxy A90 tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 SoC and triple rear cameras

There have been lots of talks related to the Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone. Leaks related to the smartphone started surfacing online a couple of months back but the phone which was claimed to be the Galaxy A90 made its debut as the Galaxy A80.

Now, leaks of the Galaxy A90 have again started coming up and this time it’s a different model. Recently, a leakster claimed that the Galaxy A90 will be a part of Samsung’s all-new Galaxy R-lineup but he has now retracted his statement.

A new round of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy A90 says that the phone will come in two variants and both of them will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship grade processor. However, one of them will support 5G connectivity and will have 45W fast charging support.

The smartphone with model number SM-A908 will come with 5G support and thus, the device will be named Galaxy A90 5G. Along with the in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone will also come with a triple rear camera setup that will comprise of a 48 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor, and a 5 MP sensor.

The second model of the Galaxy A90, carrying model number SM-A905 will have a 6.7-inch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its 5G-ready sibling. As for the camera, the triple camera setup on the phone’s back will feature 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also tipped to come with what is claimed to be Tilt OIS technology, which appears to be a version of the optical image stabilization (OIS).

