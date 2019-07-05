Oppo K3 India launch teased, will be sold exclusively via Amazon

China-based Oppo recently launched a new K-series smartphone in its home market — Oppo K3. Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch the phone in the Indian market.

Amazon India has teased the launch of a new Oppo smartphone in India. While the teaser doesn’t mention Oppo K3 directly, the features hinted in the teaser points towards the Oppo K3 that was recently launched in China.

In terms of specification, the Oppo K3 launched in China features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display from Samsung with 19.5:0 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with the next-generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

Powering this mid-range smartphone is the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which is coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

It comes with dual camera sensors on the back panel featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs on Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Oppo K3 Specifications