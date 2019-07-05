Asus ROG Phone 2 confirmed to launch in China on 23rd July

Asus was among the first smartphone makers to launch a gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone. Now, the company is all set to launch the Asus ROG Phone 2, the successor of the ROG Phone.

The Taiwanese company has now confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 2, the second generation gaming smartphone from Asus, will be launched in the Chinese market on 23rd July. The company has also started sending out media invites for the launch event and has also started promotional activities around the phone.

While it is not yet known what specs the phone will come packed with, it is expected to come with a better display and powerful processor. The phone recently appeared on the certification website, revealing that at least one variant of the device would come with a 30W fast charger.

The phone is most likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship processor. It is also likely to inherit the 120Hz display that we saw on its predecessor. Further, the poster for the phone’s launch event has a Tencent logo which means that Asus and Tencent are working on the development and optimization of existing and new games from the developer.

Along with all this, it is said that the company could also launch a few accessories for the gaming smartphone. However, it remains to be seen if the old accessories designed for the first-gen ROG phone would also work on the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2.