Google Pixel 4 to reportedly come with a 16 MP telephoto lens

Recently, a design render of the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone was leaked online. Soon after that, in a surprising move, Google officially confirmed the design of the Pixel 4 series smartphones. Now, the focus has been shifted to the phone’s camera department.

Since the new version of the Google Camera app has leaked, there have been many reported related to the new features coming in the upcoming devices. Now, the latest discovery in the Google Camera app hints at the possibility of Pixel 4 having a rear telephoto lens.

The folks at XDA-Developers dug specifically into Google Camera’s Super Res Zoom, which is internally code-named as “sabre.” Within this portion of the code, they found references to “telephoto.” They also further uncovered a list of camera sensors the Google Camera app can choose from. In this list, we can see all of the sensors available on the Pixel 3 — regular front-facing, wide-angle front-facing, and rear-facing — along with two brand new ones, “FRONT_IR” and “REAR_TELEPHOTO.”

Thus, it is highly likely that the Pixel 4 will come with a dual rear camera setup where one will be a regular lens and the other will be a telephoto lens. This is also supported by the official render of the Pixel 4 shared by Google.

Further, it seems that the telephoto lens will be equipped with a 16 MP camera sensor. Coming to the front facing camera, the report says that the phone is likely to come with support for the “Face authentication” feature uncovered in the most recent Android Q Beta.

