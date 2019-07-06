How to change the refresh rate on OnePlus 7 Pro [Guide]

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the premium Android smartphones with the best in class specifications featuring a 2K curved display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate means the display on the phone ultimately gives a smoother viewing experience. This guide will show you how to change the refresh rate on OnePlus 7 Pro.

The 90 Hz refresh rate can be useful in playing games by achieving higher frames per second, video playback i.e. while watching movies or videos, and system navigation as well. To understand it better, the higher the refresh rate is, the smoother the animation and graphics look on the screen.

By default, the OnePlus 7 Pro display is set to 90 Hz refresh rate, however, you can manually change it to 60 Hz (for longer battery life) or keep the 90 Hz (for better screen quality). The OnePlus 7 Pro screen will perform faster and better on a higher refresh rate with a slight cost of battery life.

How To Change Refresh Rate [OnePlus 7 Pro]

To change the refresh rate on OnePlus 7 Pro, head to the Settings -> Display -> Screen refresh rate and choose the refresh rate you want, in this case, it’s 90 Hz.

Settings -> Display -> Screen refresh rate

Setting to 60 Hz will provide less smoothness as compared to the 90 Hz but with improved battery life. To extend the battery life even further, set the resolution to Full HD+ from Quad HD+ and enter battery saving mode from the notification shade. To change the resolution, just below the Screen refresh rate, enter Resolution and switch it to Full HD+.

That was it. Do check out the unboxing video of the OnePlus 7 Pro on our IGTV below. For more guides and tutorials, visit How-To Guides.