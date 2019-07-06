Honor Band 5 teased to come with support for detection of dizziness, oxygen level and heart rate

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly getting ready to launch the Honor Band 4 successor named Honor Band 5. The company’s CEO Zhao Ming took to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to show off the new wearable, giving us a look at its design.

In the same post, he even shared some of the features that are expected to be available on the upcoming fitness tracker. As for the design, the Band 5 looks quite similar to the Honor Band 4 with the same circular button. However, what’s interesting is the features that the device is expected to offer.

Zhao Ming, CEO of Honor, teased that the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker can help users monitor their blood oxygen levels, detect fatigue and listlessness, record poor sleep and even detect hypoxemia dizziness. Along with that, it’ll also offer all the standard health band features like heart rate monitoring.

Given that the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker was launched along with the Honor 8X smartphone, there’s a possibility that the Honor Band 5 could get launched along with the upcoming Honor 9X that is scheduled to go official on 23rd July.

It’s noteworthy that the launch of Honor 9X is scheduled a bit earlier than it should be given that the 8X was launched in September. So, if the Band 5 doesn’t get launched with the 9X later this month, it could go official in September or October later this year.

